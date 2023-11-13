Fires | A deserted house is destroyed in a fire in Helsinki’s Puistola

The house is completely destroyed in the fire. According to the rescue service, there is no danger of the fire spreading to the environment.

Deserted house back in Helsinki Park. Firefighter on duty Kari Ursin said on Monday after ten in the evening that the fire has developed far, and the house will be completely destroyed by the fire.

“There is no danger of the fire spreading to the environment. The terrain is wet, and there are no other buildings nearby,” says Ursin.

Ursin adds that the fire is currently so strong that it is spreading smoke to the surrounding area.