Monday, November 13, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | A deserted house is destroyed in a fire in Helsinki’s Puistola

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fires | A deserted house is destroyed in a fire in Helsinki’s Puistola

The house is completely destroyed in the fire. According to the rescue service, there is no danger of the fire spreading to the environment.

Deserted house back in Helsinki Park. Firefighter on duty Kari Ursin said on Monday after ten in the evening that the fire has developed far, and the house will be completely destroyed by the fire.

“There is no danger of the fire spreading to the environment. The terrain is wet, and there are no other buildings nearby,” says Ursin.

Ursin adds that the fire is currently so strong that it is spreading smoke to the surrounding area.

#Fires #deserted #house #destroyed #fire #Helsinkis #Puistola

See also  Colombia: Petro Suspends Truce With Drug Trafficking Group Clan del Golfo
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Recommended

No Result
View All Result