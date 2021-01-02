Fires A deceased was found in a log house burned in Kaavi, Northern Savonia

Northern Savonia Today, a log house burned in Kaavi, where the deceased was found in connection with the clearing work, the rescue service reports. The identity of the deceased is unknown.

An alarm was given about the fire that broke out on Kortteisentie at about half past ten in the morning, and by the time the fire brigade arrived, the fire had had time to develop far. The fire was quickly extinguished, but the building suffered severe fire and smoke damage.

The deceased was found in connection with post-extinguishing and clearing.

The police are investigating what happened.