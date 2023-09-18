Fires | A daycare center caught fire in Koskela – a lot of smoke is spreading

There were no people inside the daycare, and there is no danger of fire.

Under construction kindergarten caught fire on Monday morning in Koskela, Helsinki.

The building was empty, and the fire department has started extinguishing the fire.

“The attic and roof of the day care center are on fire,” says the on-duty fire marshal of the Helsinki City Rescue Service Kari Ursin.

The extinguishing work is estimated to last at least two hours.

According to the rescue service, the fire started in connection with construction work. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known.

Building is located on Artjärventie on the east side of Oulunkyläntie in Koskela. The area is dominated by small houses, and the equipment of the rescue service may hinder the movement of residents along the street.

A lot of smoke rises from the fire, which can be seen in the surrounding areas.

Ursin urges the residents of the neighborhood to go indoors and close the ventilation if the smoke is harmful.