Monday, March 18, 2024
Fires | A cottager woke up to a fire in Rovaniemi – Got out unhurt

March 18, 2024
in World Europe
Fires | A cottager woke up to a fire in Rovaniemi – Got out unhurt

When the rescue unit arrived, the cottage was already completely burnt.

Little one a summer house burned down completely in Rovaniemi early Monday morning, says the rescue service.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire at Tolosentii in Porokari at 6:30 in the morning.

The person in the cabin had woken up to the fire and left the cabin unharmed. After leaving the cabin, the person had moved to the nearest house.

The fire had been detected on the opposite bank by the flames and smoke rising from the cabin. The rescue service received several reports about the incident.

When the rescuers arrived, the cottage was already completely burnt. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

