Fires | A car caught fire on the ramp leading to Ikea in Vantaa

There were no injuries in the fire.

Sedan caught fire on the ramp leading to Huonekaluiliike Ikea in Kuninkaala, Vantaa. The fire broke out in the engine room of the car around six o’clock in the evening, and the car burst into flames a moment later.

The rescue service extinguished the burning car and moved it to the side of the road. Fire supervisor of Central Uusimaa rescue service Teemu Saarinen says that the task took about 45 minutes in total.

There were no injuries in the fire. Traffic in the area is running normally again.