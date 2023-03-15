Thursday, March 16, 2023
Fires | A car caught fire at the intersection of Länsiväylä and Kehä I

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2023
World Europe
0
Fires | A car caught fire at the intersection of Länsiväylä and Kehä I

The burned vehicle was a truck.

Ring At the intersection of I and Länsiväylä in Espoo, a car caught fire in the early evening on Wednesday.

Due to the fire, the ramp going in the direction of Helsinki was taken out of use. The rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa was told after nightfall that the fire had already been extinguished.

The rescue service said on the messaging service Twitter around 7:30 on Wednesday evening that the fire scene had been cleared and traffic was moving normally again.

It was a truck, the cause of which is still not clear. The fire did not cause any injuries.

