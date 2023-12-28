Fires | A car, an ATV and electric bikes were destroyed in a fire in Rautjärvi

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Private house The garage located in the yard was destroyed in a fire in Rautjärvi on Friday night.

The South Karelia rescue service received a report about the fire a little after half past two in the morning. The resident of the house in the village of Änkilä had noticed the fire and called for help.

“The resident had been watching TV and noticed the fire,” the fire marshal on duty Pasi Korpela tells.

According to the rescue service, the building could not be saved. Among other things, a car, an ATV and two electric bicycles were destroyed in the fire.

The fire caused no personal injuries, and there was no risk of spreading. The cause of the fire is unknown.