A fire hinders traffic in Tikkurilantie on Tuesday morning.

In Vantaa A commercial property is burning in Tikkurilanti.

The fire started at eight on Tuesday morning in a light truck next to the property. The fire department is there to extinguish the fire.

According to initial information, no one was injured in the fire. The situation will hinder traffic in Tikkurilantie on Tuesday morning, the rescue service warns.