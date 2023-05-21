Fires | A burning car tire caused a great alarm in Oulunkylä

At first, the smoke seemed to come from a heating plant, but the source of the fire was found behind the plant.

Burning a car tire caused a large building fire alarm in Oulunkylä, says the rescue service of the city of Helsinki.

The alarm about the building fire was made shortly before 6 p.m., when black smoke was seen rising from the direction of the Patola heating plant. 16 units of the rescue service were called to the scene.

The source of the cart was revealed to be a loose car tire burned in the old loading area behind the heating plant. The fire marshal on duty Juuso Punnonen according to that it was a fenced area along the railway line.

The rescue service had to break into the area to extinguish the tire.

No possible perpetrator was seen at the scene. The fenced area could have been reached either by climbing or by going under the fence, says Punnonen.

The police visited the place, but the case is not going to be investigated further.