Fires | A building is on fire near the Haltiala farm, “will be completely destroyed” – four residents were saved

A quarter of a mile away, a residential building was in the stage of full fire near the Haltiala farm. According to the rescue service, the building will be completely destroyed in the fire.

Helsinki A fire broke out in Niskala, near the village of Haltiala, on Sunday morning. The rescue service informed that the alarm came from the Haltiala farm, but soon clarified that the fire was nearby.

The rescue service of the city of Helsinki announced at about a quarter past nine that the building was in the stage of full fire and extinguishing work was underway.

The fire broke out in a residential building with four apartments. Four residents were rescued from the house and one of them suffered burns.

The police have closed the road near the fire scene, and HS’s reporter and cameraman could not get there.