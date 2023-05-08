Fires | A building fire broke out in Pakila, causing significant damage

The rescue service sent several units to the scene.
Helsinki A construction fire broke out in Pakila just before four in the afternoon on Friday. The rescue service went to the scene with several units.
The fire was extinguished quickly. However, it managed to cause significant damage.
The first aid unit and the police were also called to the scene. According to the rescue service, the building fire was of medium size.
