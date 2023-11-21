Fires | A big fire in the Ruka ski resort – Power outages in several accommodations

Rescue work in Ruka is underway.

Rukan a fire has broken out in the basement of the ski resort. The rescue service was alerted to the fire before half past two on Wednesday night. According to the emergency department’s release, the fire has been contained to the main electrical switchboard. Several accommodation facilities are currently without electricity due to the fire. According to the rescue service, no injuries have been caused by the fire.

According to the rescue service, rescue operations are underway. There are several units of the rescue service. The rescue service of North Ostrobothnia did not agree to comment on the situation in more detail for the time being.

According to an eyewitness, there would be a lot of smoke coming from the restaurant Pistie in Ruka. The restaurant is located at the foot of the slopes of Ruka. According to the restaurant’s website, the restaurant closes on Tuesdays at 11 p.m.

FIS World Cup Ruka Nordic starts the cross-country skiing and combined World Cup tour, and continues the ski jumping World Cup tour at the weekend in Ruka. According to the restaurant’s website, Pistie’s upper floor is reserved for athletes’ meals during this week.

Ruka, located in Kuusamo, is one of Finland’s most popular ski resorts.