Fires | A big barn fire in Siikajoki in North Ostrobothnia – dozens of cows inside

Northern Ostrobothnia the rescue service received an alert late on Saturday evening about a 400 square meter barn on fire in Siikajoki.

The rescue service said the night before Sunday that there were fifty cows in the barn when the fire started, of which about 15 had been saved. From Sunday morning, a veterinarian was there to assess the animals’ need for help.

According to the rescue service, about 75 percent of the barn building’s surface area was destroyed. There was no information about possible personal injuries.