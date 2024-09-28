Sunday, September 29, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | A big barn fire in Siikajoki in North Ostrobothnia – dozens of cows inside

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 29, 2024
in World Europe
0
Fires | A big barn fire in Siikajoki in North Ostrobothnia – dozens of cows inside
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the rescue service, about 75 percent of the barn building’s surface area was destroyed.

Northern Ostrobothnia the rescue service received an alert late on Saturday evening about a 400 square meter barn on fire in Siikajoki.

The rescue service said the night before Sunday that there were fifty cows in the barn when the fire started, of which about 15 had been saved. From Sunday morning, a veterinarian was there to assess the animals’ need for help.

According to the rescue service, about 75 percent of the barn building’s surface area was destroyed. There was no information about possible personal injuries.

#Fires #big #barn #fire #Siikajoki #North #Ostrobothnia #dozens #cows

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]