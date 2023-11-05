Fires | A barn building caught fire in Eurajoki

According to the rescue service, the post-clearance work will continue until the morning.

About A 200-square-meter barn building caught fire in Eurajoki on the night between Saturday and Sunday. The building was fully engulfed in flames when the rescue service arrived.

The fire marshal on duty Tuomas Kiskolan according to the old barn building, there were movables and one room that was used as a residential apartment. There were no people or animals in the building when the fire broke out.

“The outbuilding complex of the barn has been almost completely destroyed in the fire,” commented Kiskola.

According to Kiskola, the closest buildings were located approximately 10–15 meters from the barn building. Among other things, there was a detached house nearby, to which the fire could not spread. According to Kiskola, the residents of the detached house reported the fire to the emergency center themselves.

According to Kiskola, the actual extinguishing work was completed before four o’clock in the morning. According to Kiskola, the post-clearance work will continue until the morning. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.