Fires A 33-story skyscraper in flames in South Korea

At least 49 people were taken to hospital after they inhaled smoke.

Ulsan a city in South Korea returns to a 33-story high skyscraper. The house is a residential building located in the Nam-gu district.

Residents of the residential building have been evacuated to the roof of the house. The cause of the fire is not yet known, says Korean broadcaster KBS. Late Thursday in Finnish time, it was not known that people had died in the fire, but at least 49 people were taken to hospital after they breathed smoke.

The fire is estimated to have started on the 12th floor of the house. The wind has contributed to the spread of the fire. The important port city of Ulsan is a city of about one million inhabitants in the southeastern part of South Korea.