Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires A 33-story skyscraper in flames in South Korea

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 9, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
11
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

At least 49 people were taken to hospital after they inhaled smoke.

Ulsan a city in South Korea returns to a 33-story high skyscraper. The house is a residential building located in the Nam-gu district.

Residents of the residential building have been evacuated to the roof of the house. The cause of the fire is not yet known, says Korean broadcaster KBS. Late Thursday in Finnish time, it was not known that people had died in the fire, but at least 49 people were taken to hospital after they breathed smoke.

The fire is estimated to have started on the 12th floor of the house. The wind has contributed to the spread of the fire. The important port city of Ulsan is a city of about one million inhabitants in the southeastern part of South Korea.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

State mourning on the death of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday, the tricolor will remain half tilted

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In