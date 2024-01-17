Ein scarce goods is expensive. But when the need is or appears to be great, people still take action. This is what happened with bicycles during the Corona pandemic: selection limited, prices high, delivery times long. When Russia invaded Ukraine, the gas market also went into disarray – fireplace stoves promptly became expensive, the selection was scarce, and delivery times were long. Such a stove may serve as a warming supplement, but it will hardly replace domestic heating, especially when retrofitted. And actually it's about something else: the mood, the soul, the pleasant feeling. An oven like this is a stunner. Anyone who watches the flames consume the wood with a slight crackle feels safe.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

In addition, ignition is apparently part of human nature; otherwise there would not be more than 14 million small combustion systems in German households. Anyone who has the tamed fire at home enjoys it; Anyone who lives in the neighborhood wants to be spared from smoke and smell. There are therefore a few things to consider.

The more incomplete the more

Heating with logs has fallen into disrepute. The raw material grows back and as an energy source it therefore deserves the rating “largely CO₂-neutral”. However, undesirable exhaust gases are produced as a product of combustion. The more incomplete it is, the more. In addition to hydrocarbon compounds, these include toxic carbon monoxide and fine dust. The legislature therefore limits, among other things, the emissions of wood-burning stoves. The values ​​apply to type testing under ideal conditions; modern ovens easily comply with them.

The most complete combustion possible is achieved primarily through the design of the combustion chamber and the air flow. The supply air comes to the fire from below and along the pane. Another air flow at the top in front of the smoke outlet ensures afterburning. Efficiencies of up to 85 percent can be achieved.







Quality is worth it: the steel sheet should not warp, the oven must be permanently sealed, and doors should close without pinching your fingers.

Not all of them are suitable for continuous operation

If you're thinking about buying a fireplace, you don't just have to pay attention to the considerable weight and pleasing appearance. It all starts with planning: Where should it go and what is actually needed? The first thing to clarify is whether it fits through the door. Then there is the heat requirement; in heavily insulated buildings, low heating outputs are sufficient. The design determines how the heat is released, either directly and quickly or through storage over a longer period of time. Most models deliver between four and ten kilowatts of heat, which is enough for a living space of 80 to 250 cubic meters. But not all of them are suitable for continuous operation. When stored, the heat is released more moderately; with a heating time of two hours, actual outputs of less than two kilowatts and heat emissions of ten hours are possible, as the leading association for building technology VdZ explains. Too little performance disappoints – but pointlessly oversizing is not a solution either.