Fireplace and blanket: seven cozy places to disconnect this winter

Winter, that time to enjoy the calm. There is something special about this season of the year that invites us to change the rhythm. The short afternoons and the bone-deep cold give us a perfect excuse to take refuge in cozy places. It is the ideal time to enjoy a quiet getaway, away from those cities that go crazy with Christmas shopping and connect with what is essential: calm, nature and moments shared with those we love most.

Imagine the scene: a rural house with the fireplace lit, the aroma of firewood filling the room, a board game on the living room table and, outside, a thin layer of frost covering the landscape, or even a white blanket of snow . This is the perfect plan for a different winter, surrounded by the beauty of the most welcoming towns in Spain.

Far from the commercial lights and urban hustle and bustle, a rural getaway can offer everything we need to find a few days of winter retreat during such a special time. Serene landscapes, quiet and noise-free streets, comforting cuisine and the opportunity to get lost in nature. If this is the plan that best suits you, here we propose seven towns that seem tailor-made to disconnect and enjoy this season in all its splendor.

Sallent de Gállego, in Huesca

Surrounded by the imposing peaks of the Aragonese Pyrenees, Sallent de Gállego is one of those towns that seem straight out of a postcard. In winter, the snow-covered mountains create a spectacular landscape that invites both relaxation, in a cozy rural house, and adventure outside it.

The old part of the town, with its stone houses and slate roofs, is perfect for walking while the cold encourages you to wrap up warm. From here you can go to the Lanuza reservoir, where the water reflects the mountains as if it were a mirror, or to Formigal, where you can enjoy different activities in the snow. And after a day in nature, there’s nothing like a hot plate of Olla Tensina, the traditional stew from the Tena Valley, to replenish your strength.





Bárcena Mayor, in Cantabria

Hidden in the Saja-Besaya Natural Park, Bárcena Mayor is a place where tranquility is guaranteed. This small Cantabrian town, with its stone houses and wooden balconies, is a perfect refuge to enjoy winter in the middle of nature. A place full of charm that, being one of the best representations of popular mountain architecture, is considered a Historical-Artistic Site.

The surroundings of Bárcena Mayor offer hiking routes that will take you through oak and beech forests, ideal for disconnecting and breathing fresh air. In addition, its local gastronomy is another of its great attractions. You will see that there is no day cold enough to resist the caloric power of mountain stew, as hearty as it is appetizing at this time of year.

Valldemossa, in Mallorca

Valldemossa is a place that surprises at any time of the year, but in winter it has a special charm. Don’t be confused by the fact that it is located in the Balearic Islands and that a warm climate is assumed, because here it is not unusual for snow to make an appearance. This town in the Sierra de Tramuntana, with its cobbled streets, stone houses and the smell of firewood coming from the chimneys, is perfect for those looking for a quiet refuge away from the hustle and bustle of the cities.

In addition to strolling through its charming streets, you cannot miss the Valldemossa Charterhouse, where people such as the musician Frédéric Chopin and the writer George Sand lived. In the surrounding area you will find hiking trails that offer spectacular views of the mountains and the sea. And, of course, don’t leave without trying the famous potato coca, a typical sweet that tastes even better accompanied by hot chocolate.





Puebla de Sanabria, in Zamora

With its 15th century medieval castle dominating the landscape, Puebla de Sanabria is one of those towns that conquers at first sight. In winter, its historic center, with narrow streets and stone houses, becomes an ideal setting for walking and enjoying the calm, with the necessary Christmas lighting to make everything even more beautiful.

A few kilometers away, Lake Sanabria offers a natural spectacle that looks especially beautiful in winter, with its calm waters surrounded by mountains. And in the mountains, in case of snowfall you can tour the Tera River Canyon doing trekking with snowshoes. Puebla de Sanabria is also famous for its gastronomy, with dishes such as Sanabrés broth, which is a real pleasure at this time of year.

Or Cebreiro, in Lugo

Located at the top of the mountain and surrounded by nature, O Cebreiro is a magical place at any time of the year, but especially in winter. Its pallozas, the traditional stone houses with thatched roofs, and the Sanctuary of Santa María la Real de O Cebreiro, a beautiful pre-Romanesque temple dating from the 9th century, create a landscape that makes us travel back in time.

In addition to enjoying its tranquility, you can explore the surroundings. Here it is easy to find small trails or even the Camino de Santiago itself, which give us beautiful views of the Galician mountains and the mooing of the occasional cow. And if you are looking for something really special, try O Cebreiro cheese, an authentic delight of Galician gastronomy that, accompanied by rye bread, is a delicacy for any traveler.





Capileira, in Granada

In the Alpujarra of Granada, Capileira offers a perfect combination of mountain landscapes, tranquility and tradition. This white town, located at more than 1,400 meters above sea level, has spectacular views of the Sierra Nevada, especially in winter, when the peaks are dressed in white from the snow. So spending a few days here in a cozy accommodation can be a perfect winter plan.

Capileira is an ideal place to enjoy local cuisine, with the Alpujarreño dish or migas, which always taste better in the heat of a fireplace. It is also an ideal starting point for hiking routes that will take you to discover the beauty of the Alpujarra, such as the popular Barranco de Poqueira trail, which begins in Pampaneira and passes through Bubión.

Castrillo de los Polvazares, in León

Castrillo de los Polvazares is one of the most beautiful corners of the Leonese Maragatería. This picturesque town, with its cobbled streets and houses with traditional architecture, has been declared a Historical-Artistic Site, and not by chance. Its urban layout maintains the charm of yesteryear intact, with stone and red clay facades, where its emblazoned houses stand out. Its rural charm seen from the warmth of a fireplace will undoubtedly captivate anyone.

Famous for its cocido maragato, a hearty dish that is served ‘backwards’ (first the meats, then the chickpeas and finally the soup), this town is a paradise for lovers of good food. In addition, its streets exude peace and tranquility, making it easy to disconnect from the world while watching the cold fall under the warmth of a blanket.