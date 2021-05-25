ofMoritz Bletzinger shut down

Only little Eitan (5) survived the tragic cable car accident in Italy. His mother saved him with a hug, reports a firefighter.

Munich – For reasons that have not yet been clarified, a gondola fell on Monte Mottarone on Whitsunday. 15 people were on board the cable car. In the crash, some occupants were thrown out of the cabin. 13 people died at the scene of the accident. Two children were flown by rescue helicopter to a clinic in Turin, where one of the boys died.

Lake Maggiore: Gondola crashes on Monte Mottarone – little boy (5) is the only survivor

Five-year-old Eitan is the only survivor of the accident on Lake Maggiore. He lost both of his parents, his two-year-old brother and his paternal grandparents.

The doctors are now confident that little Eitan survived the accident without permanent damage. Giovanni La Valle, director of the Regina Margherita hospital, told Italian media that he was not yet out of danger, but the examinations show that he had no brain damage. On Wednesday, the medics want to try carefully to wake up the child.

Cable car crash in Italy: first responder describes dramatic scenes – the rescue team bursts into tears

One of the first responders describes the Italian portal newsby.it now dramatic scenes. The rescue team burst into tears at the sight. He has never experienced such a tragedy: “The cable car was completely destroyed. And then I saw the many lifeless bodies in it. It was just terrible. ”The gondola was only five meters away from the mountain station when the rope broke.

Eitan (5) survived the gondola accident on Lake Maggiore: “Saved by his mother’s embrace”

“Little Eitan was saved by his mother’s embrace,” says the fireman. The parents of the two- and five-year-old had thrown protectively around their children when the gondola crashed. They died at the scene of the accident. Only Eitan survived.

In Italy * the compassion is now overwhelming. “It’s not about the image of our region,” says Piedmont Governor Alberto Cirio, “it’s a hard blow, but it is always and wherever it happens. Now we have to stay close to this child ”. He is now traveling to Turin to visit the only child who survived the tragedy on the Stressa-Mottarone railway. The investigation into the cause of the accident is in full swing. The suspicion of negligent homicide is in the room.*Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.