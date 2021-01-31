We continue to talk about web browsers, but if before we did it by adding, now we do it by subtracting, as is the usual trend in Mozilla. Specifically, the company has decided end support for installing desktop web apps in Firefox, a fairly popular feature in the Chromium environment and derivatives that users of the “alternate browser” will not be able to enjoy.

But let’s explain it well: what Mozilla is removing it’s SSB support (“Site-specific browser” for its acronym in English), a mechanism by which it is possible to create web applications that integrate into the desktop with their own icon in the applications menu and the task manager, as well as showing only the borders the native window and the interface of the application in question, thus offering an application aspect independent of the browser.

As we say, it is a common feature in Chrome that Mozilla has been working on for a long time, although it can only be tested by activating advanced preferences and its implementation leaves a lot to be desired. For this reason, and because according to the company the effort does not compensate them for how little their users use this function (how are they going to use it, if it is not available?) they have decided to cut their losses.

«Our focus is on developing and exposing features that deliver real value to our users“Romain Testard, Product Manager at Mozilla, has commented on this. «Initial exploration showed that [el enfoque actual de la aplicación web] would not provide that value“, has added. Which is funny, when in Google they hold the opposite, that more and more users are using web applications in SSB format both on desktop and mobile.

In fact, Mozilla will keep SSB support on mobile, but not on desktop.

The big problem with Mozilla’s decision, however, is not only the end of SSB support, but that this component is one of the components that make the most sense to progressive web applications (PWA), one of the trends that are settling by the numerous advantages they offer and that in addition to Chrome, it is receiving a lot of attention in Microsoft Edge and it will also have it in the rest of Chromium derivatives. That Firefox refuses to implement SSB support significantly affects future PWA support in Firefox.

«The signal I hope we are sending is that PWA support is not coming to desktop Firefox anytime soon“Said Dave Townsend, Firefox architect, last December.

In short, bad news for Firefox users and for Mozilla itself, whose decisions seem to be determined not to give an option to revive the popularity of a browser that has many good things, but that continues to sink little by little due to this type of nonsense. It is to say the least that they consider that offering PWA support is secondary, but tweaking the Firefox interface, redesigned three years ago, has priority.