Firefox Relay you may have never heard of it. It is a Mozilla service that allows you to easily generate email aliases which are essential to avoid any type of spam nowadays. Anyway get ready because we have big news about it!

Firefox Relay, there’s news!

Without going around too much, the add-on in question has undergone two substantial changes:

Relay will appear in the browser toolbar on any site, and will allow you to quickly generate new aliases or reuse the ones already created.

For premium subscribers, it is now possible to create custom aliases directly from the add-on in the toolbar.

This of course applies to all supported browsers. If, on the other hand, you were curious to try the service, we remind you that although it is possible to use it for free, with 1 euro per month you will have advantages not trivial:

unlimited aliases

choosing names for aliases

The free plan instead will see the alias generated totally randomly for up to 5 names. We advise you to try the service and if you are satisfied, try your hand at a premium account! Therefore, only for the moment, there is nothing left to do but to give you an appointment for the next article relating to Firefox, renewing our constant commitment to guaranteeing you the best news available on the net and beyond!