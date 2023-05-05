firefox is a free, cross-platform web browser that you are probably familiar with, maintained by the Mozilla Foundation. Born in 2002 with the name “Phoenix”, it is now a browser widely used by many users and which perhaps you too will have used at least once in a lifetime. Today we are here to tell you about a really interesting novelty that could be useful for you and that will help you in the eternal fight against fake reviews on the web!

Firefox will help you against fake reviews!

Surely you have bought online from various sites, first of all Amazon but not only, and you will know very well that before proceeding with a purchase it is always good practice to consult the reviews in order not to run into fake or poor quality products. And reviews are useful in many areas, not just shops, such as before going to a restaurant to eat or before installing an unknown app. In short, reviews are certainly an important tool, but who assures us that we can trust?

Unfortunately, according to a recent report by CNBC, the number of fake reviews filling the web is increasing dramatically day after day, just to entice users to interact with their offer and earn more. A marketing strategy that very often works but which puts users in difficulty who no longer know what to believe. Situation aggravated especially in this period, since with the development of artificial intelligence generate reviews as credible as possible it has become extremely simple and within everyone’s reach.

In short, a big nut to crack that the companies themselves are trying to eradicate, such as Amazon which is constantly working to identify suspicious reviews and eliminate them from the site. However a little help is not bad and now a sizable one is coming soon thanks firefox! In fact, according to a recent publication on the official page, the Firefox company Mozilla has recently purchased a startup called Fakespot, which provides a website and an extension (currently for Chrome) capable of identifying reviews deemed false or unreliable. And this service will become part of Mozilla products, further improving and expanding, reaching not only Firefox, but also other search engines.

You may be wondering how it all works and the answer is simple: using a complex system of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Fakespot manages to find patterns and similarities between reviews, warning users about which ones are at greater risk of being misleading and fake. Considering that in any case it is not a perfect system, each review is assigned a grade ranging from A to F (a bit like in the American school system), where A indicates a completely reliable review and F almost certainly one false and unreliable.

In short, really not bad and the extension will be made available on all web browsers and mobile devices, evolving and trying to keep up with technological innovation. Obviously Mozilla also thinks about your own income, and already warns you now what to use Fakespot on Firefox will bring benefits compared to what will be available for other browsers.

The official launch hasn’t been announced yet but rest assured we’ll keep you updated on all the news as we too can’t wait to try it all our hands on Firefox! Meanwhile, we leave you here the official web page of the startup where you can test the current version of the system, obviously as long as it remains active, and only for now we give you an appointment for the next article, renewing our constant commitment to always guaranteeing you the best news available on the net and beyond!