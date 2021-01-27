Firefox 85 It is the new stable version of the free web browser and it comes with two interesting new features, the expected blocking of Adobe Flash and the protection against supercookies.

Adobe Flash is dead and well dead and the vendors who have been using it are giving it their final condolences. Firefox 85 now does not support Flash content and there is no way to enable it. At least officially because in other browsers like Chrome that have also given it a folder there are extensions that are capable of enabling it.

If the Adobe Flash was expected, perhaps the biggest news comes from the protection against supercookies, the latest in a series of steps taken by the Mozilla Foundation to incorporate privacy features into your web browser.

Mozilla has been blocking tracking cookies and company scripts that use “fingerprints” to create a profile of individual users with which to track your behavior while browsing the web, often for the purpose of serving targeted advertising.

However, the “supercookies” they hide in different parts of the browser and they tend to track activity by looking at cached data in the browser. Firefox 85 doesn’t completely block the download of these supercookies, but it limits their ability to track your web browsing, by creating separate browser caches for each website you visit. This means that if a cookie is hidden, for example, in a cached image on a website, it will not be able to track it when you visit a different website.

Firefox 85 also includes known bug fixes, the latest security patches, an option to delete all saved logins with a simple click or improved functionality of bookmarks.

Firefox 85, availability

Windows, Mac and Linux Firefox users can update to the latest version from Choices -> Help -> About Firefox. The browser will automatically search for the new update and install it over the previous one. New users or those who want to install from scratch can download the new version from the Mozilla website. It has options for 32-bit or 64-bit Windows x86, Windows ARM64, macOS, or 32- and 64-bit Linux.

With the release of Firefox 85, the other development branches have uploaded a version that brings Firefox Beta to version 86 and Nightly that compiles to version 87.