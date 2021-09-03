The company, “Firefly Aerospace”, a private American airline based in Austin, Texas that develops small and medium-sized launch vehicles for commercial use, launched the first orbital test flight of the “Alpha” missile, at dawn on Friday.

The company launched the Alpha rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 01:59 GMT on September 3, about an hour late in the countdown.

Everything looked fine in the first 2.5 minutes of flight, but the 29-meter-high Alpha rocket then suffered a fatal problem, as it exploded in a thrilling fireball high in the California sky.

Firefly representatives said via the company’s Twitter account this evening: “The Alpha missile experienced an anomaly during its first-stage launch resulting in a loss of control and an explosion. As we gather more information, additional details will be provided.”

“Failure shouldn’t come as a big surprise… Getting into space is difficult, especially for a completely new rocket. For example, 3 of Firefly’s main competitors in launching small satellites, Rocket Lab, Virgin Orbit and Astra, have failed in their attempts,” they added. The first is to reach orbit around the Earth.