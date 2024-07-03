An innovative study by the University of Bologna has revealed a revolutionary method for identifying contaminants in water using the properties of fireflies. This project, in collaboration with the Consorzio CER – Canale Emiliano Romagnolo, demonstrates how synthetic biology can significantly contribute to the environmental sustainability.

How Synthetic Fireflies Work

Fireflies emit light thanks to a chemical reaction. Scientists have taken the gene responsible for this luminescence and transferred it into bacterial, yeast or mammalian cells. These cells light up in the presence of specific pollutants such as PFAS, heavy metals, pesticides, toxins and endocrine disruptors.

The importance of research for public health

Francesco Vincenzi, President of ANBI, stressed: “The importance of this research for public health is evident, especially now that the use of wastewater in agriculture is on the agenda.” In Italy, a brake on the use of this resource is the inability of purifiers to intercept microplastics, pollutants that are rapidly increasing and dangerous for food safety.

The cells used in this research are Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and are currently only usable in the laboratory. However, can be replaced by naturally bioluminescent marine bacteria for toxicity analysis or reproduced through in vitro transcription and translation systems for field analysis. These systems use low-cost and sustainable paper supports, which can be interfaced with smartphones for data analysis and reading.

New scenarios for the quality of Italian food

Massimo Gargano, General Director of ANBI, stated that the research of theUniversity of Bologna opens new scenarios to further guarantee the quality of Italian food. It could allow farmers to constantly monitor the state of the water resource used, thus enriching ANBI’s proposal for an increasingly sustainable use of water for irrigation.

This innovation represents a significant step forward for the protection of water resources and public health. It could radically change the way we monitor and protect our waters..

What do you think? Are you in favor of using synthetic biology to protect the environment?