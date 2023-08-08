Hundreds of firefighters deployed today, Tuesday, to put out a fire that broke out in southern Portugal and burned thousands of hectares of land, forcing about 1,400 people to evacuate the area as a precaution.

The forest fire, which is now being fought by more than 800 firefighters, broke out on Saturday in the municipality of Odemera in the Alentejo region, but has since spread south towards Algarve, one of Portugal’s top tourist destinations.

High temperatures and strong winds further complicate efforts to combat the flames that have wiped out some 6,700 hectares of land.

Just before sunset on Monday, the sky over Audemera darkened with large amounts of smoke from the fires filling the air.

Odemera Mayor Helder Guerrero described the situation on Monday as “serious, difficult and complex”, while Chief Civil Protection personnel Jose Ribeiro said there was “a lot of work to be done” to bring the fire under control.

The authorities said that 19 small villages, four tourist resorts and a camping site were evacuated for precautionary measures, and many roads were closed.