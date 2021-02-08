A truck carrying more than 60 drums of calcium carbide it overturned part of its cargo at the intersection of Avenida Suárez and Ramón Carrillo and caused complications in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Barracas.

The City firefighters moved and they were able to contain the spill. As indicated, the vehicle loaded 61 drums of 75 kilograms each with the same chemical, of which half fell on public roads.

He worked in the personal place of the Brigade of Special Emergencies (BEE) Fire Department of the City, who carried out the containment of the area and prepared to overpack the product.

Calcium carbide has multiple applications in the chemical and metallurgical industry. It is a grayish solid substance that reacts with water to give slaked lime (calcium hydroxide).

Upon contact with water it decomposes releasing acetylene gas, a highly flammable gas, slightly lighter than air.

Spill of toxic substances in Barracas.

The situation on public roads was quickly controlled and did not pose major risks.

DS