Estadão Content
09/13/2024 – 16:39

The Secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Finance, Guilherme Mello, said this Friday, the 13th, that the path adopted for dealing with expenses related to fighting fires in Brazil must be “within the fiscal rules” and the “limits and possibilities” set by this set of current rules.

Mello was asked during a press conference about how the Treasury Department viewed the possibility of federal spending to combat fires being left out of the set of expenses that must comply with the spending limit of the fiscal framework. Estadão/Broadcast revealed today that the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Flávio Dino intends to remove the expenses resulting from actions to combat fires from this limit.

Mello did not elaborate on the signal given by the STF minister when he said that, as far as he knew, no decision had been made on how this would be conducted. He recalled, in turn, that the fiscal framework already allows for the issuance of extraordinary credit in situations of calamity, such as what happened with the rains in Rio Grande do Sul.

“And this was already the case under the previous fiscal rule. But obviously, if this is the path adopted, it will be within the fiscal rules and the limits and possibilities established by the set of fiscal rules in force in the country. This was the case in Rio Grande do Sul, and the actions there have been very effective, and proof of this is the speed of the state’s recovery,” Mello responded.