Friday, April 21, 2023, 5:55 p.m.



Firefighters work this Friday afternoon to put out two container fires in the city of Murcia. Specifically, the fire originated simultaneously at two different points, on Sierra Nevada de San Andrés street, next to the bus station, and in Jara Carrillo, between the church of San Pedro and Gran Vía.

Remains of the fire in Sierra Nevada street.







According to emergency sources reported to LA VERDAD, the smoke has generated a visible column of smoke in both cases, due to the content of the containers, such as plastic and paper. But, although they have originated near buildings, no fire has caused personal injury.