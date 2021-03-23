The events have occurred barely half an hour apart, with no evidence of any injuries Fire trucks in a file photo. / LV

Members of the Firefighters of the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) are currently working on two separate fires that have broken out in different furniture factories in Jumilla and Yecla.

According to sources from the 112 Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia, at 13:06 this Tuesday several calls have alerted of a fire in a warehouse located in the town of Jumilla, specifically on Avenida de Yecla, so Several local police patrols and CEIS firefighters have had to be mobilized.

Shortly after, at 1:34 p.m., other calls alerted 112 to a fire in another sawdust silo, this time in a furniture factory on Miguel Servet Street in the ‘Las Teresas’ industrial estate in Yecla. At this time there are patrols of the Local Police of the Town and several firefighters and extinction vehicles in the area.

There is no record of any injuries occurring in either event.