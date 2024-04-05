Firefighters from Cieza and Molina de Segura are working this Friday night to control a fire that broke out in the Sierra de La Atalaya de Cieza shortly after 11 o'clock. The fire affects pine and scrub on both sides of what is known as Cuesta of the Goats.

The fire is perfectly visible from the entire city of Cieza, which is why it has raised the concern of a large number of neighbors. The mayor of the municipality, Tomás Rubio, has traveled to the area to see first-hand the extinction efforts. At midnight, the fire was in the stabilization phase.

