They wanted to save a family and had to pay with their lives. Two firefighters died tragically during a forest fire operation in Italy.

Nova Siri/Italy – Tragic death in a fire: On Wednesday afternoon (July 17), two firefighters died in the Basilicata region of Italy during an operation. They were trying to extinguish a forest and vegetation fire in the municipality of Nova Siri, which has a population of around 6,700 and which destroyed dozens of hectares of landscape. This is reported by the Italian news agency ANSA.

On evacuation mission: Firefighters fall down a slope in Italy and burn

Videos on the Internet show the use of a fire-fighting aircraft and slopes as well as Plant and Treeswhich are completely charred. In recent weeks, there have been many fires in southern Italy, fuelled by scorching heat and long periods of drought, reports the Italian television station TGcom24.

Loud ANSA The two 45-year-old firefighters from Matera, Nicola Lasalata and Giuseppe Martino, set off towards a rural farmhouse where a family with a disabled person was apparently registered.

But on the way to evacuate these people from the house, the two fell off a cliff and burst into flames. “They behaved like heroes,” explains Mayor Antonello Mele to ANSA.

Italy’s top politicians are dismayed: Firefighters are “heroes”

The death of the two firefighters triggered a wave of shock and sympathy throughout Italy. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences to the bereaved and the other emergency services on X. The Italian Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci also echoed the sentiments.

“They died trying to save an entire family from the flames. They behaved like heroes,” said Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on X, praising the firefighters’ selfless behavior.

His colleague, Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, also agreed on X: “It is a tragedy for the Italian fire service, whose emergency services always protect our communities with courage and dedication in every emergency scenario, putting their own safety at risk.”

The Italian fire brigade Vigils of the Fire also cancelled the swearing-in ceremony for over 550 firefighter students planned for Thursday (July 18).

Public prosecutor investigates fire drama in Italy: Autopsy of firefighters could follow

The head of civil protection, Fabrizio Curcio, stressed ANSA: “The work of the women and men on the front lines of actively fighting forest fires is complex and risky.”

In a report on Thursday (18 July) ANSAthat in addition to a fire investigation unit, the Matera public prosecutor’s office will also be involved in the case. The public prosecutor will therefore probably order an autopsy of the two bodies on the same day.

The funeral of the two heroes has not yet been scheduled. A day of mourning will be declared in the surrounding municipalities. Just recently, a fiery inferno occurred in a tourist port in Italy. (pls)