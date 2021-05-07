The fire, which caused a column of smoke visible from different parts of the municipality, originated in a truck, according to the SEIS Truck fire. / lv

A fire broke out this Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Alicante de Churra avenue. The fire originated in a truck located in Cash Europa, as reported by the 112 Emergency Coordination Center. The large column of smoke that it caused could be seen from different points of the municipality of Murcia. Eleven members of the SIX of the Murcia City Council mobilized to the site in three vehicles (a light urban pump, a heavy pump and a heavy nurse pump). As reported by 112, around 3:40 p.m. the fire was “practically controlled and out.”