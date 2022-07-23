Firefighters try to put out the flames. / @EmergenciesMad

EP Madrid Saturday, July 23, 2022, 9:07 p.m.



Firefighters from the Madrid City Council are working to control a fire that occurred this Saturday in a fruit warehouse in Mercamadrid, as reported by Emergencias Madrid.

The fire, which has caused a large column of black smoke, is “well developed”, but has not caused any injuries. Firefighters try to control the spread of fire to adjacent buildings.

Samur-Civil Protection is also in place preventively, while the Madrid Police is in charge of ordering circulation.