The city hall of Angra dos Reis, on the Costa Verde Fluminense, updated this afternoon the number of dead, rescued and missing as a result of the storm of the last 48 hours in the city. In the Monsuaba neighborhood, four homes were hit by landslides. Civil Defense was called and five people were rescued. Another nine, according to reports from relatives, are missing. Two deaths were recorded in the neighborhood. Agents located the bodies of two children – a girl, aged 4 years and a boy, aged 11 years. The Fire Department works in the region with the help of sniffer dogs to help locate the missing.

On Ilha Grande, the most affected communities are: Araçatiba, Vermelha, Provetá and Aventureiro. In Praia Vermelha and in Provetá there were landslides and stone blocks. Praia de Itaguaçu, next to Praia Vermelha, was practically buried. There were also records of landslides in Aventureiro and Vila do Abraão. The residents of Abraão who had to leave their homes are heading to the Casa de Cultura and to the headquarters of the Ilha Grande State Park. At the moment, Civil Defense teams are trying to access Praia de Palmas.

The city government is providing shelters for people who need to leave their homes. At the moment, 49 people are in shelters, located in units of the municipal education network, receiving support from the Department of Education, Health and Social Assistance. All schools in the network are mobilized and ready to serve the population, according to the needs indicated by the Civil Defense.

Due to the large volume of water, public transport is operating at longer intervals on the lines that cross the municipality. Landslides caused the total interdiction of the Rio-Santos highway (BR 101) in the direction of Rio de Janeiro – in the stretches of kilometers 447, 460 and 464. of the tunnels.

aid

The Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), through Minister Daniel Ferreira, ordered the national secretary of Civil Defense and Protection, Colonel Alexandre Lucas, to go to the state and made contact with Governor Cláudio Castro and the city hall of Angra dos Reis, a of the municipalities most affected by the natural disaster.

A technician from the National Civil Defense is already in Rio de Janeiro helping in response actions and in helping victims. As part of the federal support, Armed Forces aircraft were also deployed to transport soldiers from the Fire Department to the most affected regions.

capital

The towns of Rio das Pedras and Muzema, in Jacarepaguá, in the west, were also affected by the storm. With clogged drains and lack of drainage, commercial stores were flooded in both regions. Whenever it rains heavily in the city, the community of Rio das Pedras is completely isolated. Even urban buses have difficulties in transiting the neighborhood. Passenger cars are prevented from running, due to pockets of water.

The Rio de Janeiro City Hall Operations Center informs that the municipality returned to the Attention Stage at 9:25 am this Saturday, (2), due to the forecast of moderate rain and the volume of occurrences due to the rain this Friday (1) . Light to moderate rain is forecast throughout the day.

The Attention Stage is the third level on a scale of five and means that one or more occurrences have already impacted the municipality, affecting the routine of part of the population.

