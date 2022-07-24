Firefighters across Europe are battling to control the fires, as emergency workers in Greece, Spain and Slovenia struggle to put out raging fires and evacuate residents from areas near these fires after a wave of dry heat in many parts of the continent.

A fire that broke out on the Spanish island of Tenerife this week is still raging on Sunday and has now ravaged more than 2,150 hectares, the region’s official said, even as the situation subsided in some parts of the country.

Meanwhile, large fires are still burning in the Dadia National Park in northeastern Greece and on the island of Lesbos, in the northern Aegean and out of control on Sunday. Forests in the Karst region of Slovenia.

The wind repeatedly caused the dry vegetation of Karst to catch fire. Entire villages were evacuated several times.

For the first time in a week, officials expressed optimism.

Defense Minister Magan Sarik said, “A huge effort has been made, but the process is now coming to an end.”