Firefighters continue their efforts on Wednesday morning to control a forest fire that has been burning since Monday in the Saxon Switzerland National Park in the eastern German state of Saxony.
A spokesman for the local authorities in the region, Thomas Kounts, said that the fire has not spread, but it has not yet been completely brought under control, noting that the situation remains tense in two of the five fire areas.
“The area is rugged and not easy to reach,” Konz added, noting that dead wood and bad weather conditions make it difficult to fight the fire. According to the data, 148 firefighters worked during the night to stop the spread of the fire, which currently covers about 250 hectares.
In the morning a police helicopter is scheduled to check the situation from the air, which will give firefighters an updated overview of the situation, Kounts said. Five helicopters, including three from the German army, and hundreds of firefighters were deployed to put out the flames on Tuesday evening.
In many areas it was difficult to supply water and long hose lines had to be drawn from the Elbe and the Kernitasch tributaries. Water to fight the fires was also brought to the area via cisterns.
The fire spread to the “Saxon Switzerland” National Park from the “Bohemian Switzerland” National Park in the neighboring Czech Republic on Monday. German authorities have asked tourists to avoid the area, and the public is not allowed to enter the forests
In the region of Saxon Switzerland – the eastern ore mountains until further notice.
