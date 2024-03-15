Brazil.- A two-year-old boy was on the verge of deathsince he accidentally swallowed a coin, the events occurred in Brazil.

The child's parents experienced moments of anguish when the two-year-old boy swallowed a 0.25 reais coin and began to suffocate.

The case occurred in Luziânia, Goiás and according to the relatives, Everything happened very quickly, since the coin was on the dresser when the boy grabbed it and swallowed it.

The parents got into their vehicle and went to the Military Fire Department; the events were captured by a surveillance camera.

The firefighters saved the child's life / Photo: Capture

One of the elements performed the “Heimlich maneuver” on the childwith which he managed to save his life.

The boy, named João Miguel, had faintedbut thanks to the quick intervention of the firefighter, in just a matter of seconds he expelled the coin and breathed again.

What is the Heimlich maneuver?

The Heimlich maneuveris a first aid procedure of abdominal thrusts to treat suffocation caused by airway obstruction.

