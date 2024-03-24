Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/24/2024 – 18:18

Since last Thursday (21), the Military Fire Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro responded to 237 incidents related to rain. The number of deaths reached 8 during this period. To date, Rio de Janeiro firefighters have responded to 111 floods and floods, 30 landslides or landslides and cut down 52 trees.

This Sunday (24), the State Department of Health (SES RJ) delivered new medicines and supplies to municipalities affected by the rains. The items that make up the so-called kits calamity, containing medicines, such as painkillers and antibiotics, and supplies, such as masks, needles, syringes and serum, were taken from the General Storage Coordination (CGA) of the secretariat, in Niterói, metropolitan region of Rio, to the cities of Petrópolis and Teresópolis, in the mountainous region, and Bom Jesus do Itabapoana, in the northwest of the state.

On Saturday (23), Teresópolis and Petrópolis had already received visits from SES-RJ technicians and the secretary herself, Claudia Mello. They went to see the damage in the region and check the health needs of the municipalities.

To date, more than 20,000 items have been sent to affected municipalities. The teams remain on duty at the secretariat for any needs related to the damage caused by the rains.

Goals

According to the Secretary of Health, the objective is to guide municipal managers so that the impacts on the population are not worsened. “We know how difficult it is to act in moments like these. Therefore, the government of Rio is acting effectively to support the affected cities”, said Claudia Mello.

In Teresópolis, the SES-RJ team met with the municipal undersecretary of Health Care, Michelli Pinto, at the Ginásio Poliesportivo Pedro Jahara, in Várzea. The temporary shelters installed at Colégio Municipal Dorvalino de Oliveira, in the Correia neighborhood, and at Ciep Sebastião Melo, in the Barroso neighborhood, were also visited.

In Petrópolis, they were delivered kits calamity at the city's Pharmaceutical Assistance Center and inspected the temporary shelters at the Johann Noel Municipal School, in Bigen, and at the João Batista School, in the Duarte da Silveira neighborhood. In Magé, SES-RJ agents made contact with the municipal secretary of Health, Dr. Larissa Malta and then visited the city's basic health units, affected by the rains.

Waterborne diseases

According to the superintendent of Public Health Emergencies at SES-RJ, Silvia Carvalho, one of the points of attention during visits is the increase in cases of waterborne diseases, which are those transmitted by contaminated water and mud.

“It’s a recurring concern. There are countless microorganisms that can cause illness. They manifest themselves directly in illnesses such as leptospirosis and diarrheal diseases, among others, and indirectly, in dengue fever, which becomes an even greater concern due to the epidemic scenario. These are serious diseases that, without adequate and timely clinical management, can cause hospitalizations and deaths”, warns Sílvia.

Aiming to speed up the receipt of aid to cities, the secretariat changed the logistics of distributing inputs and medicines. Previously, withdrawals were made by municipal managers at the General Storage Coordination, in Niterói, metropolitan region of Rio and, later, at their headquarters.

Ministry

A representative of the Ministry of Health, Lucas Fonseca, member of the Public Health Emergency Department, of the Health and Environmental Surveillance Secretariat, monitored, this Sunday, the health services provided to those sheltered at the Alto Independência Support Point. Fonseca is part of the federal government's National Civil Protection and Defense System team.

The mayor of Petrópolis, Rubens Bomtempo, emphasized that it is important to receive, at this time, the support of the federal government, which is willing to reinforce the health teams, if necessary, and to meet other demands of the municipality. “This reassures us, knowing that we are not alone in emergency situations in our city,” said Bomtempo.

Accompanied by the Secretary of Health, Marcus Curvelo, Lucas Fonseca was at the Alto Independência Municipal School, which is the support unit with the largest number of people sheltered.