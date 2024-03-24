Since last Thursday (Mar 21, 2024), the Military Fire Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro responded to 237 incidents related to rain.

The number of deaths reached 8 during this period. To date, firefighters have responded to 111 floods and floods, 30 landslides or landslides and cut down 52 trees.

A SES-RJ (Rio de Janeiro State Department of Health) made, this Sunday (March 24, 2024), a new delivery of medicines and supplies to municipalities affected by the rains.

The items that make up the so-called calamity kits, containing medicines, such as painkillers and antibiotics, and supplies, such as masks, needles, syringes, needles and serum, were taken from the General Storage Coordination of the secretariat, in Niterói, metropolitan region of Rio, to the cities of Petrópolis and Teresópolis, in the mountainous region, and Bom Jesus do Itabapoana, in the northwest of the State.

On Saturday (23 March), Teresópolis and Petrópolis had already received a visit from technicians from the Secretary of Health, Claudia Mello.

To date, more than 20,000 items have been sent to affected municipalities. The teams remain on duty at the secretariat for any needs related to the damage caused by the rains.

Goals

According to the Health Secretary, the objective is to guide municipal managers so that the impacts on the population are not worsened.

“We know how difficult it is to act in moments like these. Therefore, the government of Rio is acting effectively to support affected cities”said Claudia.

In Teresópolis, the secretariat team met with the municipal undersecretary of Health Care, Michelli Pinto, at the Pedro Jahara Poliesportivo Gymnasium, in Várzea. The temporary shelters installed at Colégio Municipal Dorvalino de Oliveira, in the Correia neighborhood, and at Ciep Sebastião Melo, in the Barroso neighborhood, were also visited.

In Petrópolis, calamity kits were delivered to the city's Pharmaceutical Assistance Center and temporary shelters were inspected at the Johann Noel Municipal School, in Bigen, and at the João Batista School, in the Duarte da Silveira neighborhood. In Magé, agents from the secretariat made contact with the municipal secretary of Health, Larissa Malta, and then visited the city's basic health units, affected by the rains.

Waterborne diseases

According to the superintendent of Public Health Emergencies, Silvia Carvalho, one of the points of attention during visits is the increase in cases of waterborne diseases, transmitted by contaminated water and mud.

“It’s a recurring concern. There are countless microorganisms that can cause illness. They manifest themselves directly in illnesses such as leptospirosis and diarrheal diseases and indirectly, in dengue fever, which becomes an even greater concern due to the epidemic scenario. These are serious diseases that, without adequate and timely clinical management, can cause hospitalizations and deaths.”says Silvia.

Ministry

A representative of the Ministry of Health, Lucas Fonseca, member of the Department of Public Health Emergencies, of the Secretariat of Health and Environmental Surveillance, monitored, this Sunday (24th March), the health services provided to those sheltered at the Support Point of the Upper Independence. Fonseca is part of the federal government's National Civil Defense and Protection System team.

The mayor of Petrópolis, Rubens Bomtempo (PSB), said it is important to receive, at this time, the support of the federal government, which is willing to reinforce the health teams, if necessary, and to meet other demands of the municipality. “This reassures us, knowing that we are not alone in emergency situations in our city”declared Bomtempo.

Accompanied by the Secretary of Health, Marcus Curvelo, Fonseca was at the Alto Independência Municipal School, which is the support unit with the largest number of people sheltered.

With information from Brazil Agency.