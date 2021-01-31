Firefighters rescued 10 people, including a child from two flared apartments in a nine-story building in the southeast of Moscow. The press service of the Moscow administration reports. Ministry of Emergencies Sunday, January 31st.

The incident took place on Okskaya Street, the arriving firefighters discovered “a fire in 2 apartments and in the apartment hall on the 2nd floor and partially on the balcony of the 3rd floor.”

It is noted that personal belongings and furniture were on fire on an area of ​​30 m2.

10 people were rescued from neighboring and located above apartments, including one child.

According to REN TV, medical assistance is provided to two citizens.

Earlier, on January 24, it was reported that in the city of Berezniki, Perm Territory, a mother with many children, together with another eyewitness, rescued five neighboring children from a burning apartment.