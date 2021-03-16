The toilets stabilized the injured and transferred her to the Arrixaca hospital Firefighters rescue the driver of a crashed vehicle on the RM-15, in Murcia. / ceis

The emergency services rescued and had to transfer to the hospital the driver of a passenger car who went off the road and overturned when she was driving on the road. RM-15 expressway (Murcia-Caravaca da la Cruz) at km. 7, in the municipality of Murcia.

The 1-1-2 received calls reporting the accident at 3.16 p.m. that indicated that the vehicle made several turns of the bell and ended up crashing into the guardrail. The driver of the tourism, a 40-year-old woman, was injured and trapped inside.

Patrols from the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium and a medicalized ambulance with medical personnel from the Emergency Management and Sanitary Emergencies 061 went to the place. After being rescued by firefighters, The health workers stabilized the injured woman and transferred her to the Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.