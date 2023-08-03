Thursday, August 3, 2023, 6:09 p.m.



| Updated 18:49h.

Members of the Cartagena Fire Station rescued this Thursday, around four in the afternoon, six members of the same family, four of them minors, from a fire that started on a third floor on Marisma street in the Villalba neighborhood. A notice from the neighbors alerted the firefighters, who upon arrival used the scale truck to access the house through a window and take one of the children.

According to the first hypotheses, the fire could have originated from a short circuit in the television socket, after which it spread to the sofa and then to the rest of the house, according to research sources. Firefighters and scientific police study what happened. The flames also affected another adjoining apartment.

In total, about twenty people were evicted from the building. According to health sources, there were no injuries. The four children were taken to the Santa Lucía de Cartagena hospital for tests, although they had no injuries. The fire caused a stir in the neighborhood, since at first it was believed that there could be people trapped in the flames. The arrival of the fire brigade ruled it out. The only thing to regret was material damage, according to eye sources and firefighters.

The two families that lived in the most affected flats will be rehoused in other houses by the Social Services of the City Council, which traveled to the place of the events. The rest of the inhabitants of the property will be able to return to their homes normally. Tomorrow Urban Planning will inspect the most affected areas.