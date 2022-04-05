Sinaloa.- Thanks to the attention of paramedics from the Red Cross and Firefighters, an elderly woman was rescuedsince at fall down of his own height, a second floor of his houseat first frame from the city of Culiacán, the support to get her out was complicated.

The facts

After 08:00 a.m., 911 prompt attention was requested to attend to a lady, since she was immobile, because she fell from her own height on the second floor of a building that is on Benito Juárez street, between Ruperto L. Paliza and Jesús Andrade avenues.

Paramedics first came to provide first aid to the older adult, since it was considered that he had a fractured hip.

Read more: They kill one inside the house with ‘mini casinos’ in Culiacán, Sinaloa

The pain was immense, they couldn’t get her up the stairs. She made the decision to require elements from the Fire Department, who moved in a ladder-type truck, because that would be the way to get her out of her house. The rescuers arrived with the unit, and settled down to be able to achieve the rescue.

Once the maneuvers are over, With some ropes they took the woman out the window, who was raised on a red stretcher.

The rescue

After complicated moments, the affected woman was finally on solid ground, being treated again by paramedics.

They quickly put her in a Red Cross ambulance, heading to a hospital. In the hospital, she would be assessed to really know the damage she suffered in the fall.