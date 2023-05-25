The firefighters yesterday rescued Alejandro B., a 48-year-old man who lived trapped among the garbage in the basement of a block of flats in El Prat de Llobregat (Barcelona). The police received a notice at half past eight in the morning that the man had fallen at home, he had not eaten or drunk for several days and needed help. Police information indicates that he weighs more than 250 kilos and that he has not left his house since the pandemic, when he began to telework. The City Council assisted him for the last time in October of last year, when the neighbors alerted of the situation. “The Emergency Medical System (SEM) and the Fire Department intervene, they say that it is fine and it does not let anyone into the home,” explains Arnau García, head of social and community action at El Prat.

The rescue has lasted a total of seven hours. Since half past eight, with an excavator and through the window, the firefighters have been removing the bags, plastics, boxes and other rubbish accumulated in the home of the man, who presumably suffers from Diogenes syndrome. Finally, at noon, the specialists reached him, as the journalist Anna Punsí has ​​advanced. After checking that he was okay and putting him on oxygen, due to the difficulties he had breathing, the firefighters began the rescue maneuvers, which culminated after three in the afternoon, when they managed to get him out of the house with a forklift through window. Firefighters have intervened with masks and biohazard suits. Police sources add that they had never acted in such an extreme situation.

An excavator works in the house of the rescued man. Courtesy photo

“It’s outrageous,” criticized one of Alejandro B.’s neighbors, who lives in the same apartment where he lived with his parents until they died. He regrets that the social services and the police did not act on a clear case of illness. “They spoke to him on the phone and they were satisfied when he told them he was fine,” insists this man who, like other neighbors, asks not to be identified. Before the pandemic, they explain that Alejandro B. went to work at the airport, where they say he worked as a computer scientist. “A van would bring him and take him, and just the four steps up to his house, on the ground floor, took him 20 minutes,” he recalls. With the pandemic, he no longer went out.

The Consistory began treating Alejandro B. in 2003. An initial file was then opened. “He was visited at home, it was found that he suffered from morbid obesity and a certain accumulation of things,” explains García. In 2012, the social services intervened again due to a worsening of the situation of Alejandro B., whom they treated for two years “until the situation was considered normalized.” In 2015, a “shock cleaning” of the house was carried out in the same context. They no longer detected “any anomalous situation” since then.

A firefighter from the Generalitat works inside the house. Courtesy photo

The neighbors, however, assure that they raised the alarm on several occasions. The Consistory has four notices, in 2015, in 2018 and in October 2022, when they return home, but Alejandro B. did not open the door for them. “There is no indication of unsanitary conditions or a bad smell, the neighbors only alert us that they do not see it,” says García. When verifying that he is at home, supposedly well, according to him, no further measures are taken. In the building, on the other hand, they report a serious concern for the health of the man, with whom they spoke loudly from the door, because he did not come out. “He replied that he was fine, and we couldn’t do much more,” they explain on the stairs.

Alejandro B. is admitted to the Bellvitge hospital, without fear for his life, according to police sources. The City Council is “in very close coordination” with the toilets, to see its evolution. “You have to analyze if he can return home or if you need to be admitted to a social health center,” explains García. The technician does regret an indication that they overlooked because he never came to the knowledge of the municipal services: Alejandro B. had not picked up the medicines at the pharmacy for years. “It is something that could have set off alarm bells for us,” admits García.

