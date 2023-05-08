A group of 140 Dutch hikers was rescued on Sunday afternoon after being attacked by storms in Girona, Spain.

The 120 young people and twenty teachers and supervisors of the Zandvliet Christian Lyceum in The Hague are on a school trip in Spain. On Sunday morning they arrived at the camping site and in the early afternoon they started a walk. Once on the road, the temperature suddenly plummeted, accompanied by hail and strong winds. Because the group deviated from the walking route to take shelter, they could not find their way back.

The emergency services were alerted around 3 p.m. that 140 walkers were in distress, local media report. With seven fire trucks and a helicopter, the group was returned to the campsite where they stayed.

All walkers are in good health. One of the students was slightly hypothermic and another sustained a foot injury. They also suffered bruises from the hail.