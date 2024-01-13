According to the São Paulo State Police, they will be sent to the Legal Medical Institute; aircraft was missing for 12 days

The PM (Military Police) of the State of São Paulo reported that it removed, together with the Fire Department, this Saturday morning (Jan. 13, 2024) the bodies of the 4 people who died in the helicopter crash in the city of Paraibuna (SP). The aircraft had been missing since New Year's Eve and was found on Friday morning (12 January) in a forested area. There were no survivors.

“The Military Police and the Fire Department in the city of Paraibuna/SP have just removed the 4 bodies from the accident site, which will be sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML). Due to bad weather, travel will be overland.and”, said the PM in the X (formerly Twitter).

There were 12 days of searching for the helicopter. In addition to the Military Police, the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) and the Military Police were involved in the operation. On January 6, delegate Paulo Sérgio Pilz, from the Strategic Operations Department, said that one of the occupants' cell phones emitted signals until 10:14 pm on January 1, 2024.

Experts will investigate the cause of the accident. The searches involved agents and aircraft from the Military and Civil Police of São Paulo, and also from the FAB.

See the map below where Paraibuna is:

They were on board the helicopter: