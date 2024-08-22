THE Fire WatchItalian institutional body for fire and rescue services, he said on Thursday (Aug 22, 2024) to have removed a 5th body from the wreckage of the luxury yacht Bayesian, which sank near Palermo, Sicily (Italy), on Monday (Aug 19). Divers had already found, on Wednesday (Aug 21), 4 bodies. One person remains missing.

The identity of the person who removed the wreckage this Thursday (22.Aug) was not disclosed by Fire Watch. According to the agency Reutersit is the British technology entrepreneur Mike Lynch, 59 years old.

In total, 22 people were on the yacht, including 12 passengers and 10 crew members. Of those, 15 people survived and were rescued, including Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, and a 1-year-old child.

The incident occurred because of a storm that hit the sail mast. The yacht sank after passing through a waterspout, a type of tornado over the sea.

With the body removed this Thursday (22nd August), the death of 6 people is confirmed, including the boat’s chef, identified as Recaldo Thomas.

The names of the four victims of the yacht sinking whose bodies were found on Wednesday (August 21) have also not been released. In addition to Mike Lynch, the list of those missing includes his daughter Hannah, 18, and:

Jonathan Bloomer – British, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Morgan Stanley International;

Judy Bloomer – Jonathan’s wife and former director of the construction company Change Real Estate;

Chris Morvillo – American lawyer at Clifford Chance;

Neda Morvillo – Chris’ wife and owner of a luxury jewelry line in New York under her maiden name, Neda Nassiri.

