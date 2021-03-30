Since it had already started to cause considerable inflammation in the man, it had to be sawed off before it could be removed. 112

A neighbor of San Pedro del Pinatar had to resort to firefighters to free his finger from an engagement ring that had gotten stuck. As can be seen in the images released by the Emergency Coordination Center, given the impossibility of removing the ring without damaging it, because it had already begun to cause considerable inflammation in the man, the firefighters had to saw it off.