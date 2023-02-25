THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, February 25, 2023, 20:48



Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium put out a house fire on Calderón de la Barca street in Ceutí this Saturday afternoon. The Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center received a call from the Local Police at 2:07 p.m., reporting that the fire originated in an outdoor kitchen of the house.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium with four troops and two vehicles, a Local Police patrol and an ambulance from the Emergency and Emergency Management 061, traveled to the scene. The fire was extinguished at 3:00 p.m. hours and the wound, a 79-year-old woman, was treated at the scene after suffering a fall, but did not require medical transfer.