112

Firefighters had to go this Friday afternoon to put out a fire declared in an abandoned industrial warehouse, located on the Pinoso road, in Yecla.

The 112 received a notice warning of the fire at 8:00 p.m. and mobilized six firefighters, three extinguishing vehicles and a local police patrol to the place.

Firefighters managed to turn off the keys about an hour and a half after the fire broke out.